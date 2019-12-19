Have A Day To Spare? Go To Brigade Signature Club Resort

The latest, and only club part of the Brigade Hospitality group to be open to the public, the Signature Club Resort is great to escape the hustle bustle of the city. Designed to look like a traditional Mangalorean home with split levels, open verandas, and courtyards, the cheery red Mangalorean tiles add to the authenticity. Set in Brigade Orchard, a massive township in Devanahalli, it’s only ten minutes from the international airport. Perfect when you want to get out of town but not be too far from home. Plus, there’s no way you can’t relax here, especially when an indoor heated pool is in the picture. But make sure to tell them in advance; we dived into freezing water!