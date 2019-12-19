Heading To Corner House? You Can Bring Your Own Bowl And Get Scoops Of Ice Cream

You read that right. Corner House is going a little more green and letting you be a part of it by their Bring Your Own Bowl (BYOB) campaign. Walk into any Corner House outlet in Bangalore with your own bowl, and you can get scoops of ice cream served in it. Cool, right? We are going with our bowls to get Death By Chocolate of course. And double scoops of Mocha ice cream. There's more to the BYOB campaign guys. For every disposable container you save, Corner House will be donating INR 10 to a worthy cause. This time they are supporting CUPA. Well, what are you waiting for, treat yourself while being sustainable at Corner House. Do note that you need to inform the cashier that you will be using your bowl while placing the order.

