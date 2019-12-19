Heading To Corner House? You Can Bring Your Own Bowl And Get Scoops Of Ice Cream

Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4-C/614, 2nd Block, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

You read that right. Corner House is going a little more green and letting you be a part of it by their Bring Your Own Bowl (BYOB) campaign. Walk into any Corner House outlet in Bangalore with your own bowl, and you can get scoops of ice cream served in it. Cool, right? We are going with our bowls to get Death By Chocolate of course. And double scoops of Mocha ice cream. There's more to the BYOB campaign guys. For every disposable container you save, Corner House will be donating INR 10 to a worthy cause. This time they are supporting CUPA. Well, what are you waiting for, treat yourself while being sustainable at Corner House. Do note that you need to inform the cashier that you will be using your bowl while placing the order. 

Other Outlets

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4

67/7/61, 1st A Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

1225, 26th Main Road, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banashankari, Bengaluru
4.4

808/6-1, Krishna Rajendra Road, 2nd Stage, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

10, Kanankapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

532, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

3283, 12th A Main Road, Vijaya Bank Colony, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru

146, Next To William Penn Showroom, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru
4.4

29/2, Nagappa Street, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1001, 9th Main, Sector 7, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Frazer town, Bengaluru

7/5, Clarke Road, Richard's Park, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Creams

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

4, Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banaswadi, Bengaluru
4.3

1-CC/201, 2nd Main Road, Kasturi Nagar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Siddhartha Plaza, 66, 80 Feet Road, Ashwath Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Ascendas Park Square, 1st Floor, Shop 1 & 2, 1st Main, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Tata Star Extra, Opp. Shankara Eye Hospital, Varthur Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1666, 27th Main Road, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

