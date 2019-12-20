Snickers peanut overload brownie of "Golden Brownies", Indiranagar. So yeah as you can see, it was overloaded with all those peanuts and the brownie was just amazing love the infusion on snickers to the brownie and yeah it was just delicious, not to dried out or too fudgy it was perfect. BFB Ratings: 4.8/5 Price:₹99
Amazing & Delicious Brownies Is What You All Need, Drop By The Store Asap!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)