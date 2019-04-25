Smoke House Deli has a European-cartoonish ambiance and a straight-from-a-fairy-tale menu make this the perfect little place for a quiet social Sunday brunch with bae or a group, even. Kids will love this place. It's sophisticated and yet very simple and extremely adorable. The macaroons here are the most flavorful and have the best crispy-crunchy texture I have ever seen, and the dessert bar is a sweet tooth's paradise. The Cinnamon Cardamom Iced tea was sheer brilliance, and the Burger I tried couldn't be more perfect. A quick brunch here and a nice walk on the pretty 100 feet road in Indira Nagar would add quite a great kick to any given day.
Nothing Like A Sunday Brunch!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
