Nothing Like A Sunday Brunch!

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1209, Opp. Apollo Clinic, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Smoke House Deli has a European-cartoonish ambiance and a straight-from-a-fairy-tale menu make this the perfect little place for a quiet social Sunday brunch with bae or a group, even. Kids will love this place. It's sophisticated and yet very simple and extremely adorable. The macaroons here are the most flavorful and have the best crispy-crunchy texture I have ever seen, and the dessert bar is a sweet tooth's paradise. The Cinnamon Cardamom Iced tea was sheer brilliance, and the Burger I tried couldn't be more perfect. A quick brunch here and a nice walk on the pretty 100 feet road in Indira Nagar would add quite a great kick to any given day.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

