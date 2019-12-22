Learn Typography Like A Pro At This Two Day Lettering Workshop

Brush Lettering Art – Beginners Workshop in Bangalore

Brush lettering, or Brush calligraphy is a super versatile style of art, that's useful too. The key to the popularity of this style has been the free form and the creative freedom of the particular lettering technique.

The 2 day workshop will focus on the basics of lettering using brushes and brush pens. You will learn how to create a fully lettered poster from scratch, and the techniques behind the art . This will surely be an exciting journey as we all brush your way through the world of modern lettering and typography.



In these two days, you will be learning –



Introduction to lettering



Overview about Brush lettering

Is lettering and calligraphy the same?

About the tools

About the basic strokes

Lettering Uppercase and lowercase alphabets

Different Blending techniques with Brush pens

Some art techniques to combine with lettering

Composition of a lettering piece

Final Project

Materials Provided-

All the materials needed to make a successful lettering piece will be provided at the venue. Some of the key elements of the kit include:



Set of Brush Pens



Watercolor cakes

Watercolor Brush

Printed booklet of practice sheets. (With guidelines)

Pencil, ruler, eraser.

A4 size watercolor paper for final project.

Artist – Amritanshu Das is a self taught artist and has been practicing calligraphy for over 9 years. After a successful first workshop last summer, he is back with his second workshop on Brush lettering. Do not miss the chance to learn from a passionate teacher.

Age – 10yrs & above.



Limited seats available



Date – 21st & 22nd December 2019



Day – Saturday and Sunday

Time – 3 pm-6 pm

Fee – Rs 1800 per person (Includes all materials)

Booking fee – Rs 500 per person (Balance amount of Rs 1300 to be paid at the venue)