Bubble Football: The Sport Is More Laughing Than Football And We Love It

Remember football? Now, remember Zorbing? Great. Now put them together and you get bubble football. An extremely fun and hilarious way of shedding some calories without it actually feeling like you’re shedding any calories. This one is super entertaining… even from the sidelines. One of the first places in the city to offer this amusing sport, The Bull Ring in Indiranagar is where you should head to. While the space functions as a mini footy pitch most of the time, call in advance to block it for Bubble Football.