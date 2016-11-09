Forget Chai, Load Up On Bubble Tea At These Hotspots In Town

Located in different areas of the city, Big Straw is perfect for a quick bite. Their menu of course includes pizzas, fries and other classics, but they are most popular for their drinks. Their bubble tea, which is a customer favourite, comes in set flavours. Whether you go for their fruity concoctions with the fruit bombs like the Passionista {peach tea with passion fruit bombs} or the lattes with tapioca pearls, you’ll be addicted in no time. Our other favourite is the green tea with basil leaves. So refreshing. So Zen!

Find your nearest Big Straw here.