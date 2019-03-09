This Patisserie Is Doing Bucket Cakes And They Are Too Pretty To Eat

As per usual, Lavonne Academy India is making waves with cakes that are so pretty, you don't want to eat them! They kindly sent us across a bucket of chocolate and love, and we took far longer taking pictures and putting them up on Instagram, than we did devouring the entire pale of it! The top of the cake is gorgeously decorated with fruits like strawberry and blueberries, as well as whipped cream art, and the cutest little edible daisies! Inside, expect layers and layers of rich chocolate, but with cake that is light as a feather!

Apart from being the perfect dessert at a birthday or celebration, it works like a present too. Plus, the novelty of it coming in an actual metal bucket, with a bow and all, makes it more worth your while. Priced at INR 2,800 plus taxes, you might get wide-eyed at the price, but the love and Insta following you will get, is absolutely worth it. Also guys, it's cake! You can't put a price on good cake!