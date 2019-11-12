Buckle Up For A Punjabi Cuisine Ride, Drop By Bathinda Junction!

Looking for an authentic Punjabi Dhaba style food? Then you are at the right place in town. Bathinda Junction which is situated at HSR is a one-stop destination for all Punjabi food lovers in Bangalore. The ambience is very simple but yet eye-catching, they also have good wall paintings which brings more vibrancy to the ambience. The furnishing is also very similar to a Punjabi Dhaba. They have chairs and cots and you can choose ur choice of seating and the rooftop restaurant is a cherry on the icing. The price is very affordable and the staffs are very friendly here. Now let's dive into the food. They have so many varieties to try and we tried their signature dishes. Like, Platters were so amazing and will satisfy one's palates we tried Chicken pakoda, Achari paneer/chicken, Honey chilli potato & Soya chaaps and they were pretty good. In the main course, we tried their bread and they served different varieties of bread like butter Nan, paneer Nan and so on. We also ordered Butter chicken, Teri souhh saag which was so good and satisfied our taste buds. Lassi which was served with the food was a great coolant for our spiced up palate. In Desserts, we tried their Gajar halwa and Gulab jamoon and they were pretty good too. Over all an amazing Punjabi food rollercoaster we all had and it was fun.