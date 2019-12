With its red and white themed decor, perfect ambience and delicious fare, China Pearl is possibly one of the very few restaurants serving authentic Chinese cuisine at a reasonable price. While their range of appetisers are tempting enough, make sure you also try their Drunken Chicken {sliced chicken dish cooked with homemade Chinese rice wine}.

When: Noon-3.30pm, 7pm-11pm

Price: INR 1,000 {approx.} plus tax for two