Hit These Places For A Dinner Date Night When On A Budget

Looking for something that isn't just pizza, pasta or Asian food? Kyunki dil hai hindustani? The London Curry House is your answer. With decor that reminds you of London, romantic ambiance and interesting versions of Indian food, you wouldn't fail to impress your date. Why travel all the way to London, when you can get the feel of it on a budget. The street style Indian food is served here with a twist. Try their maagi, pindi chole and son papdi & corn flakes dessert. It is a pure veg restaurant and a good first date spot, as the food and decor will give you a lot to talk about and cut out the awkwardness.