Just Moved In Town? We Tell You Where To Score Budget Furniture In The City

Central Street is where it’s at for functional, budget, plywood furniture. If you’re new in town or just rented a new place, then this is where you can go to get basic bedside tables, cupboards, beds and office furniture. You can even rent furniture if you need it on a short-term basis and they also stock up on mattresses and light fittings. It’s a great place to shop for kids furniture as well, mostly because you don’t want to splurge on something that they will surely grow out of. Bring out the cheapskate in you and bargain hard so you won’t be leaving disappointed. Read more about it here.