Finding great furniture on a budget can prove to be quite a task, considering most of the bargain finds are in tiny bylanes and involve a lot of legwork. Which is exactly why we decided to make your hunt a little easier by listing down our picks of antique and practical furniture stores that come at a steal.
Just Moved In Town? We Tell You Where To Score Budget Furniture In The City
Balaji’s Antiques
Score some budget antique furniture at Balaji Antiques, also known as Rare, on Avenue Road. Having opened its doors in 1924, Balaji Antiques is one of the oldest and most reliable antique stores in Namma Bengaluru, and they have the rep to prove it {David Lean’s film A Passage To India used artefacts from their store}. Get your hands on writing desks, almirahs and gorgeous carved cabinets as well as vintage typewriters at great deals. Read more about it here.
Gujri Market
This one might involve some serious hunting but Gujri Market in Shivajinagar is a go-to for unique and affordable antique furniture. If you’re lucky, you can find anything from carved table lamps and mirror frames to shoe cabinets and corner stands. They may need some fixer-upping but with the prices they come at, you won’t mind at all. Read more about it here.
Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture
Need some relaxed porch or lawn furniture? Sri Vijalakshmi Cane Furniture in Thippasandra has you sorted. Overflowing with chairs, shelves, swing chairs, stools, and tables all made of cane, you can rest assured that everything comes at a great deal. Ask nicely and they might even make some alterations if you so need.
Bamboo Bazaar
We may never get enough of cheap antique furniture, with how much in-demand it is these days. And yay! We found more in Bamboo Bazaar in Shivajinagar. But you gotta have a trained eye before you head to any of these stores, lest you get ripped off and head home with something of low quality. If that’s not a problem, you’ll be sure to find some great teak and rosewood doors, chairs and boxes at dirt cheap prices. Read more about it here.
Central Street
Central Street is where it’s at for functional, budget, plywood furniture. If you’re new in town or just rented a new place, then this is where you can go to get basic bedside tables, cupboards, beds and office furniture. You can even rent furniture if you need it on a short-term basis and they also stock up on mattresses and light fittings. It’s a great place to shop for kids furniture as well, mostly because you don’t want to splurge on something that they will surely grow out of. Bring out the cheapskate in you and bargain hard so you won’t be leaving disappointed. Read more about it here.
Banaswadi Outer Ring Road
With Furniture Palace, Himalaya Furnitures, Damro Furnitures and way more shoulder to shoulder on this stretch, there’s no dearth of furnishings for whatever budget you’re on. While Furniture Palace has everything from tables and chairs to mattresses and pillows, Himalaya Furnitures can be a decent recourse if you need cheap, temporary stuff or just need to get something fixed up. Sure, Damro is a bit higher on the price scale but ensures quality and variety – they’ve even got office furniture. There are more stores like Mathaji Furnitures, Maharaja Furniture and Muskaan Furnishings, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg on this road.
Comments (0)