Just Moved In Town? We Tell You Where To Score Budget Furniture In The City

Finding great furniture on a budget can prove to be quite a task, considering most of the bargain finds are in tiny bylanes and involve a lot of legwork. Which is exactly why we decided to make your hunt a little easier by listing down our picks of antique and practical furniture stores that come at a steal.

Balaji’s Antiques

Score some budget antique furniture at Balaji Antiques, also known as Rare, on Avenue Road. Having opened its doors in 1924, Balaji Antiques is one of the oldest and most reliable antique stores in Namma Bengaluru, and they have the rep to prove it {David Lean’s film A Passage To India used artefacts from their store}. Get your hands on writing desks, almirahs and gorgeous carved cabinets as well as vintage typewriters at great deals. Read more about it here.

Balaji's Antiques & Collectibles

Balaji Silk Complex, 1st Floor, 64, Avenue Road, Nagarathpete, Bengaluru

Gujri Market

This one might involve some serious hunting but Gujri Market in Shivajinagar is a go-to for unique and affordable antique furniture. If you’re lucky, you can find anything from carved table lamps and mirror frames to shoe cabinets and corner stands. They may need some fixer-upping but with the prices they come at, you won’t mind at all. Read more about it here.

Gujri Market

Near Taj Hotel Circle, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture

Need some relaxed porch or lawn furniture? Sri Vijalakshmi Cane Furniture in Thippasandra has you sorted. Overflowing with chairs, shelves, swing chairs, stools, and tables all made of cane, you can rest assured that everything comes at a great deal. Ask nicely and they might even make some alterations if you so need.

Sri Vijayalakshmi Cane Furniture

New Thippasandra Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, Thippasandra, Bengaluru

Bamboo Bazaar

We may never get enough of cheap antique furniture, with how much in-demand it is these days. And yay! We found more in Bamboo Bazaar in Shivajinagar. But you gotta have a trained eye before you head to any of these stores, lest you get ripped off and head home with something of low quality. If that’s not a problem, you’ll be sure to find some great teak and rosewood doors, chairs and boxes at dirt cheap prices. Read more about it here.

Bamboo Bazaar

AM Road, Sulthangunta, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

    Central Street

    Central Street is where it’s at for functional, budget, plywood furniture. If you’re new in town or just rented a new place, then this is where you can go to get basic bedside tables, cupboards, beds and office furniture. You can even rent furniture if you need it on a short-term basis and they also stock up on mattresses and light fittings. It’s a great place to shop for kids furniture as well, mostly because you don’t want to splurge on something that they will surely grow out of. Bring out the cheapskate in you and bargain hard so you won’t be leaving disappointed. Read more about it here.

    Central Street

    Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

      Banaswadi Outer Ring Road

      With Furniture Palace, Himalaya Furnitures, Damro Furnitures and way more shoulder to shoulder on this stretch, there’s no dearth of furnishings for whatever budget you’re on. While Furniture Palace has everything from tables and chairs to mattresses and pillows, Himalaya Furnitures can be a decent recourse if you need cheap, temporary stuff or just need to get something fixed up. Sure, Damro is a bit higher on the price scale but ensures quality and variety – they’ve even got office furniture. There are more stores like Mathaji Furnitures, Maharaja Furniture and Muskaan Furnishings, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg on this road.

      Banaswadi Outer Ring Road

      Outer Ring Road, HRBR Layout, 1st Block, Banaswadi, Bengaluru

