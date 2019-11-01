Get Lights On A Budget At BVK Iyengar Road
Shwetha Lamp Shades
If you are looking to make a statement when people swing by your pad, nothing will do it like this larger-than-life, colourful bulb chandelier. The six bulbs on this one are hung at varying lengths. In case the picture is confusing you — it’s the one with the two plain bulbs, one red, one pink, one green, and one blue bulb. Hang it in a nook in your living room and watch it become a talking point, we say. If you want just one bulb (or two), they’ll give you that as well. For just a few hundreds, you can pack up these fixtures to add quirk to your bedside or hang it in your living room as you celebrate the festival of lights. They are lightweight too. So, they shouldn’t cause you too much trouble if you have to move in the future.
Price: INR 9,000 for the colourful bulb chandelier (before discount)
Pro-Tip: Most lighting shops in this area give you a 10 percent discount without your grovelling. You can probably snag another five to 10 percent if you have great bargaining skills. Also, the bigger your order, the bigger your discount. Buying in bulk? Then, many stores around here will deliver it to your doorstep for free.
Deccan Lights
Perfect for your reading spot or your dining space, this geometric-shaped lampshade will add a touch of class, we think. Similar ones are available in a lot of stores here. Make a statement with this geometric lampshade as friends and family come over to your home sweet home. Add a spot of brightness to your bar at the Diwali poker party or cocktail party with this one. We are told that this piece is a hot favourite with bars and restaurants in the city. So, pick yours up before somebody else runs away with it.
Price: INR 2,600 (approx) before discount for the geometrically shaped lampshade and INR 2,600 (approx) before discount for the coloured bottle chandelier.
Pro-Tip: Across shops, you’ll find that the products are pretty similar for the most part. However, each shop does stock exclusive finds. So ensure that you spend a few hours, combing shops to find what you want.
Prakash Lamp Shade Co.
Want to give your space an industrial feel? These metal lamps will fit right in. For maximum effect, fix filament bulbs. The warm glow will give your home a cosy feel, perfect for a dinner party with friends. Looks like we’ve taken our love for Mason Jars to the ceiling now. With this vibrant chandelier, your house can stay on-trend too this festive season.
Price: Between INR 1,250 – 2,800 (before discount)
Pro-Tip: Don’t just stick to the main BVK Iyengar Road, dive into alleys and side roads. You’ll find plenty there too! If you are looking to browse in peace, then, come by on a weekday morning. The shops start raising the shutters at around 11 am.
Lighting Paradise
Rom-com fans might notice that this one is similar to the one Julia Roberts creates in Runaway Bride. And even if you haven’t watched the film, you can’t deny that this twisty lamp (you can adjust the bulbs the way you want to) reeks of coolness. Take it home and maybe Richard Gere will come calling. Three lamps in one! How can that ever go wrong? If you have the space for it, the Zig Zag Floor Lamp will be a great addition to your living room for the festive season or even your study.
Price: INR 8,000 - 12,000 before discount
Pro-Tip: If you are hell-bent on buying something (especially if it is a splurge like this one) do ask the shop owners to light it up for you and envision it in your space.
Fairy Lights At BVK Iyengar Road
All across the BVK Iyengar Road, you’ll find hole-in-the-wall establishments that sell fairy lights. You’ll get LED and rope lights too. Just stride in and bargain your way to a great deal. Decorate your house with fairlights without breaking the bank.
Where: Plenty of shops
Price: INR 50 upwards (before discount)
Pro-Tip: Do note that with fairy lights and LED ones, there’s a range in quality. So, the cheapest might not be the best. Do take out the time to go through the offerings and pick what suits you the best.
