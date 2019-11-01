Get Lights On A Budget At BVK Iyengar Road

If you are looking to make a statement when people swing by your pad, nothing will do it like this larger-than-life, colourful bulb chandelier. The six bulbs on this one are hung at varying lengths. In case the picture is confusing you — it’s the one with the two plain bulbs, one red, one pink, one green, and one blue bulb. Hang it in a nook in your living room and watch it become a talking point, we say. If you want just one bulb (or two), they’ll give you that as well. For just a few hundreds, you can pack up these fixtures to add quirk to your bedside or hang it in your living room as you celebrate the festival of lights. They are lightweight too. So, they shouldn’t cause you too much trouble if you have to move in the future.

Price: INR 9,000 for the colourful bulb chandelier (before discount)

Pro-Tip: Most lighting shops in this area give you a 10 percent discount without your grovelling. You can probably snag another five to 10 percent if you have great bargaining skills. Also, the bigger your order, the bigger your discount. Buying in bulk? Then, many stores around here will deliver it to your doorstep for free.