Stationery, Furniture And Lights: How To Set Up Office On A Budget

Avenue Road is your BFF for basic stationery. Just a walk down the long road can get you everything you’ll need. Start off at the State Bank of Mysore end and you’ll find plenty of stores that encourage bulk-buying. Expect sets of notebooks, ledgers, post-its, and appointment diaries. If your office goes through plenty of paper, then it would be a good idea to pick up the bundles of recycled sheets {the back of these will usually be printed with random numbers} for less than INR 50. Pens, pencils, rulers, staplers, and files can also be found. The prices are slashed down but you can still ask for an additional discount.

Not so keen on trudging down to Avenue Road? Then try Orion Paper Mart that’s just off Commercial Street. You won’t be able to bag the bargains that Avenue Road offers but you can still expect a substantial discount on bulk buys.