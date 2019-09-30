Enjoy Breakfast Buffet For Just INR 286 At Aloft!

Buffet breakfast at a decent price with continental, North Indian, south Indian options at Dot yum in Aloft. Went here to try out their buffet breakfast, the price was pretty decent. Paid 286 per person, booked the table from nearby. com. They have some pretty amazing deals to offer. The place is really pretty with some really simple decors. The staffs were really welcoming. There are so many options for breakfast for the non-vegetarians. From the continental menu loved the bacon, chicken sausages, egg sandwich and peanut french toast. From the south Indian menu loved the vada and dosa and idli and peanut chuntney. They have live counters where they prepare some really amazing omlettes, fluffy pancakes and dosa. Great options for soups and salads. You can prepare your own soups and salads by choosing your own ingredients. Bakery and confectionery items were really yummy. Loved the blueberry cake, chocolate muffins, and donuts The entrance is a little confusing, not many options for vegetarians. Cut fruits were not really fresh