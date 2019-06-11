Buffet Done Right With Multi Cuisine Options

Buffet done right! One can realise the real meaning of Multi-Cuisine in Chutney Chang, from Dimsums to Apple Pie, you find everything under one roof at Chutney Chang. Delicious starters like Crispy Corn, pan-fried veggies, Tandoori Murg, Chicken Tikka, Prawn Ghee Roast, steamed fish, Chicken Tawa Roll, stuff Kheema naan, fried momos were outstanding. Tandoori Murg needs a special mention for the fantastic marination and spice mixtures. Pan fried veggies is given a touch of Italian spices which is perfect. Chicken Tawa roll is what one enjoys the Kolkata flavours. Dimsums were decent enough. The live Counters of pasta serves amazing white sauce pasta. Chat counter has many options for some really good chat. Beetle leaf chat and Dahi Bhalla were fantastic. Papdi Chat and Dahi Puri were also fab!! Main Course has too many options again. Fried rice to Kali Mirch Egg curry, it has too many options. Kali Mirch Egg Curry with a kulcha is a great combination. Ghost Biryani was deep in flavour. Desserts again is a big spread. Brownies, chocolate fountain, fresh fruits, pastries and apple pie made my day. The highlighted dessert was coffee ice cream, which was new and good.