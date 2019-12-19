Ladies! Glam Up Your Ethnic Wear On A Budget With This Fashion Studio In BTM Layout

If you’re walking through BTM 2nd stage and chance upon Bumi, don’t hesitate to check it out! The studio is on the ground floor of a two-story independent house, so you might possibly miss it if you don’t keep a lookout for the boards on the compound wall that announce its name. Head straight in and you will meet Lakshmi and Prabu, the co-owners of Bumi, who will guide you into the studio and show you around.

While the store is fairly new, they have a large collection of Indo-Western clothes on offer. From kurtis and western gowns to bridal clothes with heavy embroidery work, Bumi does everything, and beautifully so. We spotted charming pieces like organza silk skirts, pearl beaded crop tops to go with lehengas, sequined cocktail gowns and mirror embroidery blouses. The best part? Each piece started from INR 1,000 onwards and can be customised to your requirements!

Bumi also does tailoring work, so you can go there with your own dress material and get that stunning Manish Malhotra style lehenga of your dreams (on a budget, too!). Kurtis without lining will only set you back by INR 500, whereas basic blouse designs (with lining) start upwards of INR 800. While their delivery time is usually a week, if you have an urgent requirement, they can get your clothes ready within 2-3 days.