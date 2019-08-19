The Best Burger Destination In Town!

There are burgers places and then there is this awesome place. This joint solely focuses on the burger and hence every burger lover can rejoice as they have a place that matches up to the expectation. Being a hardcore non-vegetarian I was amazed at their menu offerings. They have classic burgers and a few quirky ones for the people who want to move out of their comfort zone. Tired the cowboy hog which was minced beef and pulled pork with all sorts of deliciousness. I can confidently say that this was the best burger I had in a very long time. Juicy, soft and messy- everything a good burger should be. Next opted for the triple barrel which is one of their signature burgers and boy oh boy! What a ride that was. Also tried the beef burger with a surprise slice of pineapple and a fried egg. In chicken try their speciality of chicken with fries- I know sounds impossible but well they have it and it tastes mind-blowing! Loved the ambience at Burger Yard and the staff were very friendly too.