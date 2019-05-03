Bangalore's Got A New Burger House And Their Burgers Are Probably One Of The Best We've Had

The question of what are the best burgers in Bangalore is something that we've always asked and when we bit into Burger Seigneur's Dynamite burger, we knew we had found a worthy contender. Right from the soft, in-house bun (potato bun that too and we wanted to have it just as is) to the juicy lamb patty, it ticked off all the boxes. Fresh pomegranates (no, we are not kidding and neither were they!), nachos, and pickled jalapeno work wonderfully well thanks to the Old Bay sauce. A burger that we could definitely order again and again. Paired with crinkle cut fries and Mixed Berry thick shake, it was the all American meal that we didn't know we needed.

The burger menu is curated to just nine burgers of which two are vegetarian and you know they mean business when the vegetables aren't potato or paneer inspired. The Lucien has chunks of sauteed portabello mushrooms that's topped off with sun-dried tomatoes, caramelised onions, and French cocktail sauce. So good the burgers were, we ended up trying the Jack The Ripper (chicken patty that's fried and drizzled with Franco-honey sauce and coleslaw for extra crunch), and Paris Delice, a well-done beef burger that's topped off with beef bacon and grilled mushrooms (we had one without as well), and the Franco-Honey Sauce.

