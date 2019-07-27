Burger Yard: An Hidden Gem With Classic & Incredible Burgers In Sarjapur

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Burger Yard

Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

71/1-F, 1st Floor, Opp. Jain Height, Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Burger Yard only serves burgers and drinks and they've categorized them into two sections - Classics & Incredibles. Burger yard serves the burgers with chips which makes it an amazing combination. Their concept is quick service & also the patties & sauces are prepared in-house. They don't cut their burgers in any formation. So you've to have them bare hands. Also, they serve one of the best cold coffee in the town.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

Burger Yard

Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

71/1-F, 1st Floor, Opp. Jain Height, Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default