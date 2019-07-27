Burger Yard only serves burgers and drinks and they've categorized them into two sections - Classics & Incredibles. Burger yard serves the burgers with chips which makes it an amazing combination. Their concept is quick service & also the patties & sauces are prepared in-house. They don't cut their burgers in any formation. So you've to have them bare hands. Also, they serve one of the best cold coffee in the town.
Burger Yard: An Hidden Gem With Classic & Incredible Burgers In Sarjapur
