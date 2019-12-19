Burger Yard - The Right Place For The Burger Freaks In Town

BURGERYARD is a place which is located in Sarjapur Road Opposite to Jain Heights. It is the best place for Burger Lovers in and around Bangalore. Burgeryard is a new place and its outlet is on the first floor of the building. So all you Burger Lovers out there, this place is a Must Must Visit place. Let's start off by talking about their Ambience, its got all over posters related to burgers and burger eater freaks ❤️ I can say that they've used the space allotted to them in a very nice manner. I love the vibe I get whenever I'm there. Coming to their Service, it was quite good and quick. They are into semi-service which is, you need to go to the counter to place your order but however their juicy burgers would be served to you at your respected tables. Quick & Good Service 👍 Staff Behaviour was also good, they were all good in helping customers out and they were pretty friendly and welcoming. Coming to the food, they serve Burgers, Shakes, Tea's and Cold Coffee's here which is just perfect to have with a Burger. Their Burgers include Veg Burgers, Chicken Burgers, Beef Burgers, Lamb Burgers and Bacon/Pork Burgers are available here and mind you, they are all juicy and tender and well cooked. I have no issues with anything at this place as all their burgers were well made and well presented to us. My personal favourite Burger at this place is The "COWBOY HOG" which is their Beef Burger and also their "LAMBORGHINI" which is their Lamb Burger. However, all of their other burgers are also as good as these but for me, I would always prefer for beef or lamb or pork over chicken as I am a huge Meat Lover. They have Burger friendly Burgers available here and also Signature Premium Burgers Available here as well but they don't negotiate on quality so don't worry, whichever kinda Burger you have here, they are all yum and definitely worth it all. BEST BURGERS EVERRRRR!🤩 Never had this juicy, meaty and well-cooked burgers anywhere till now and you also have the option to make your burgers into a double-decker as well (Most of their burgers have this burger but not all). Coming to the drinks I loved their Peach Ice Tea as it was just amazing to taste and all they're milkshakes were pretty well blended and tasted great as well also their cold coffee's were greatly made according to our taste preference.