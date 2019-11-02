Busy Malleshwaram Has This Amazing Place For North Indian Food

A multi-cuisine restaurant in the middle of busy Malleshwaram is Swad Anusaar. Their signature dishes are typical North Indian. They also serve sizzlers and other multi-cuisine dishes. When you root for Indian Swaad, this is the place. The Roasted masala papad is fantastic. Mushroom and Babycorn starters are decent. They rule the roost in the main course. Very good subzis like Diwani Handi etc is paired with bread made on Tandoor is fantastic. Special mention for the cheese Nan, one word to describe it is Awesome.