Butter, Not So Bitter:This Cute Cafe On Brigade Road Is The Perfect Date Place

Cafes

Butter Artisan Cafe

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Windsor Associates, Ground Floor, 14, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Butter Artisan Cafe is a newly opened cafe for all decor lovers. The cafe is primarily designed for dates, as you will notice most of their tables are for two. The decor is super cute in shades of pastel and matching chairs. The food menu is a little limited, but it's a cosy place to grab some quick tea with your loved one.

What Could Be Better?

Dessert options could be improved on.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

