Butter Artisan Cafe is a newly opened cafe for all decor lovers. The cafe is primarily designed for dates, as you will notice most of their tables are for two. The decor is super cute in shades of pastel and matching chairs. The food menu is a little limited, but it's a cosy place to grab some quick tea with your loved one.
Butter, Not So Bitter:This Cute Cafe On Brigade Road Is The Perfect Date Place
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Dessert options could be improved on.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae
