Buy Auroville Products Exclusively From This Store!

If you've visited Auroville in Pondicherry, chances are you would've picked up their handmade products for sure. But did you know that the Auroville products are now available outside the Bengaluru Airport? Yes! A cute little store called 'Auromonde' stocks up most of the handmade products from Auroville village. You can check out the entire range of incense sticks, wardrobe fresheners, room fresheners, soaps, perfumes and the works here. They also stock the yummy pickles and jams here that are mostly organic. Try the strawberry preserve, it's delicious. The honey also comes in various flavours here. Apart from this, there's a whole lot of stationery products like handmade paper books, writing pads, bags and stuff. Even paper lamps in bright colours that will add exuberance to your decor. They also have a select range of handbags that are eco-friendly. Don't miss checking out the stoles here that make excellent gifts and a lot of other knick-knacks like wooden serving bowls or ceramic platters, etc etc. This beautiful store is a treasure trove of Eco-friendly, homemade and organic products. So next time you're landing in Bangalore, you know where to stop. Wink wink!