All Hearts To This Restaurant To This Restaurant In Brigade Road!

I loved By Cchancee. They have a good sitting capacity of 100 + with the indoor and outdoor sitting facility. And the staff is really helpful and friendly. This shot has been clicked in their outdoor sitting area. It is nicely covered with a vertical garden is an eye-catcher. Talking about hot days, unlike other outdoor sitting spaces they have specially installed sprinkles near the vertical garden which gives the surrounding a very cooling effect. The pizza was delicious, it's lush green vegetables with olives and jalapeno add little spice and you will love it. Some more dishes we tried are sweet corn pearl, paneer chili, and pesto sauce. The pesto sauce is must try, I love the way they have made. It was darn delicious and the sauce was so amazing that we did not leave even the single drop of sauce. The drinks we tried were: Love at first sight By chance special Jungle book Pina colada All the drinks were amazing. The Walnut Brownie is yum do try it if you have a sweet tooth.