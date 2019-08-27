In The Middle Of City's Hustle Bustle, Drop By This Adorable Cafe In Sarjapur

Peaceful environment, Soothing music, Amazing food at the prime location of the city but away from the crowd. Cafe At The Atelier is a cafe in the evenings and weekends, and school in the morning. Ambience : You enter the cafe on a colourful stoned path with plants welcoming you. Cute small garden, hanging plants, wooden furniture gives this cafe a unique appearance. Everything is soo simple yet fresh and lively. Food: However nice the ambience is if the food fails everything else does. You won't find many options here but whatever is on the menu is worth giving a try. They actually take time and effort to prepare the dish. Just loved the pasta, pancakes, garlic bread, sandwiches, the coffee here. The vegetables or herbs used to prepare the dish are grown locally and can be experienced while you eat.