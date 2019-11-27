The Restaurant Is A Delight For All Vegetarians!

The Bangalore Cafe: A mural of a bird to welcome you and a giant swing to sit on and take selfies. Chic metal as decor and cool graffiti work on one side of the restaurant depicting the village people of rural India. Very open with old styled fans and open-air with lots of greenery. The staff was polite and the service was very courteous. The place is usually crowded so it’s better to get a reservation beforehand. Do try the chat late cones and tiramisu with gulab jamun( they tasted heavenly).