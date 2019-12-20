With Cozy & Woody Interiors, This Cafe Offers Amazing Sheesha Along With Yum Quick Bites!

Located in Brigade road on the first floor of a plaza, Cafe Rustico provides amazing mind-blowing hookah and quick bites. From a very cosy and woody interior with an open-air themed hookah parlour, this place is the best to spend the evenings. Staffs are very friendly here and the price is also very affordable. Remember they serve only Veg food and no alcohol. Hookah flavours are infused with other flavours by professionals and all the flavours are so amazing. Quick bites like Paneer chilli & Palak shots are amazing here. Talking about the shakes and mock-tails these people do magic in that. Very tasty and yummy. This is the only place where you get herbal hookah - no nicotine no impurities. Do try it it's amazing. Do visit this place with friends to enjoy a flavorful evening !!