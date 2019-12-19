Craving Some Pan Asian Food? Head To This New Restaurant In Indiranagar

Looking for a quick Asian meal? Head straight to Cafe Soy, a new restaurant in Indiranagar. Cafe Soy, which once used to be a cloud kitchen, now has opened its first outlet in Indiranagar (opposite Empire, next to Sweetish House Mafia). The interiors of the restaurant are insta-worthy, cosy. With red chairs, wooden tables, a wall filled with paintings, and doodles, Cafe Soy is a great quick date spot. The restaurant works on self-service, so you'd have to walk up to the counter and place your orders. Choose from their build your own box options to rice combo options. Try their raw mango and papaya salad with sweet chilli sauce for starters.

If you like noodles, build your own box of noodles from scratch. Step 1: Choose from egg noodles, udon noodles, rice noodles or eggless noodles. Step 2: Choose one protein like chicken, egg, cottage cheese, tofu or prawn. Step 3: Choose add ons like baby corn, egg, bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli for INR 25 extra. Step 4: Choose one sauce from teriyaki, chilli basil, black pepper, peanut, kung pao, mee goreng or sambal.

If you prefer rice over noodles, you won't be disappointed. Try their Penang curry with steamed rice (if you like a coconut base) or the Burmese curry with steamed rice starting at INR 250. End your meal with their raw mango lemonade and chocolate mousse starting at INR 80.