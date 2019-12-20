Cafe Thulp's Keto Menu Is Inspired By Owner Gautam Krishnankutty's Weight Loss Journey

The Keto menu at Cafe Thulp has no ordinary story behind it. The menu is inspired by owner Gautam Krishnankutty’s personal and dramatic weight loss journey. Best described as a diet plan that is low on carbs, and high in fats, with a focus on protein, the Keto diet has had its share of bouquets and brickbats. Now before you wander if you can live on cupcakes and chocolate, Gautam was quick to burst our bubble and explain that sweets are not actually made of fats, they are sugar that turn to carbs which is stored in the body as fat. So that aside, when your body is deprived of external carbs over a period of time, it breaks down the fat stored in your body leading to weight loss. Though it must be said that the Keto diet is not a quick fix, and the results are best if implemented as a lifestyle choice and followed over a healthy period of time.