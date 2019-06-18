Cafe Which Serves Vegetarian Moden Indian Food With A Cosy Atmosphere

The Bangalore Cafe is a casual dining cafe with a cool and comfortable outdoor seating area where you can hang out with some friends or family. The menu includes Modern Indian, North Indian & Italian items that you can relish. Bangalore Cafe is the best option in the locality to sit back & enjoy your food & drink with decor & modern infrastructure. The menu had varieties like Munchies Crunchies, Dabba Soup, Ghaasphoos Angrezi Style, Clay Oven Delicacies, Celebrities Special Bites, Curries & Saag Heaven, Indian Bread, Jodi #1, India's Chinatown, Italian Crush, Woodfire Pizzas, House Sizzlers, Desserts, Shakes & Juices. I tasted: • Bull Dozer- Mocktail based on Red Bull with the combination of Cucumber & Watermelon. It was sweet in taste & refreshing. • Annas Roast Babycorn- Original ghee roasts from the suburbs of karavali regions. • Soya Kheema Pav- From the streets of Mumbai, soft pav loaded with spicy Keema masala. • Teriyaki Balls- Homemade veg balls topped with famous teriyaki sauce. • Thai Laska- Classic Thai Soup cooked with fresh coconut milk. • Paneer Tikka Masala- Indian style paneer tikka topped pizza. • Indian Bread- Cheese Chilli Naan, Mirchi Lasoon Paratha, Punjabi Lacha Paratha & Rotis were really good. • Chatpata Cones- Phaphda crisp cones filled with mysterious flavours. • Tandoori Veggies - Clay oven cooked veggies topped Indian pizza. • Soft Serv- Best & Soft Ice-cream served on cone. The Bangalore Cafe is the option for Modern Indian & North Indian Chinese in the locality with pure veg.