From fine-dining Italian restaurants to simple and squeaky clean darshinis and even themed cafes, Jayanagar offers plenty of choices when it comes to dining out in the neighbourhood. Our list of eateries in Jayanagar serve up everything from budget Maharashtrian pohas to healthy options and vegetarian-only menus to delish lamb chops, pizza, pasta, and even milkshakes.
Our Favourite Cafes And Restaurants In Jayanagar That Fit Every Kind Of Wallet
LBB’s Loving
Taaza Thindi
Reader’s Vote
Cafe Toscano
Taaza Thindi
Fluffy idlis, crunchy vadas, and a shot of Horlicks — all for INR 40. This always-crowded eatery is a popular destination for college students, office goers, and general populous of Jayanagar. If you are feeling a lot hungrier, go ahead and happily belt on those INR 20 masala dosas. Also, the filter coffee here is to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Shake It Off
If you are in the mood for something sweet altogether, Shake It Off is there for you. You can cave into your milkshakes craving by trying out the huge selection of flavours available at this shake bar. Our personal favourites {yes, plural} include the Sinful Red {red velvet cupcake}, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Chocolate Paan. Sugar rush here we come! Read more about our love for Shake It Off here.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Hari Super Sandwich
They say that if you haven’t had Hari’s super-gooey chocolate sandwich, then you haven’t had anything in life. Okay, maybe that’s a bit too much, but guys you really must try this heavenly sandwich, which comes for a mere INR 40. Parcel a couple of them home for those late-night binge eating sessions or gorge on them after class, and you are sorted for life. They are also known for their Chilli Cheese sandwiches and chaats.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Cafe Toscano
If you want to splurge a little in South Bangalore, Toscano is the place to be. While this Italian fine-dine restaurant is known for its pasta and pizzas, the menu is really vast and there are choices galore — from antipasti to thin crust pizzas and pastas to risottos. Our all-time favourite pasta here are the spicy Arrabiatta and the rich Homemade Spinach and Ricotta filled Ravioli. We also heart their lamb chops and tiger prawns served with a lemon butter sauce and mash. The fine-dining ambience along with the European-style interiors and decor is something we love as well. For extra brownie points on date night, this is the place to be. However, the Jayanagar Toscano does not serve alcohol.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Euki
If you are looking for a global vegetarian-only menu, this 4th Block Jayanagar cafe is the place to be. The menu goes beyond the usual paneer tikka and chilli potatoes. You can read more about the menu here. They even have Jain options on the menu which we believe is a big win for hardcore vegetarians.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cafe At Go Native
For those looking for farm-to-fork menu in South Bangalore, the cafe at Go Native is where to go. While their menu is heavily dependent on the availability of seasonal and local ingredients, you can try some delicious munchies such as the Aloo Patha Bhindi Chaat and Bisibelebath Fritters. If you like Mutton galoutis, you’ll probably like their Yam Galouti as well. Kathal biryani, millet pancakes and some light and healthy breakfast dishes too are available here. Read more about Go Native’s lifestyle store and cafe here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Central Jail Restaurant
One of the first jail-themed restaurants on this side of the town, Central Jail is more about the ambience than the food itself. Right from the imposing entrance to the model of an inmate to welcome you in to hanging bulbs and exposed brick walls, you’ll definitely enjoy dining in a prison-like setting. Oh, and they even have numbered ‘prison cells’ for seating areas as well. With food, they have played it safe with dishes across cuisines like Indian, Chinese, Andhra, and tandoor specials to pick from.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Rajvardhan
This little eatery serves up Maharashtrian food such as Thalipeeth, Poha and Sabudana Khichdi. Rajvardhan’s limited menu features breakfast and street-food treats from Maharashtra that are served on disposable plates. Healthy yet flavourful, the simple, no-fuss flavours will have you marking this place as a regular grub hub.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Gufha
Another restaurant with a theme and this time around it’s a cave-like theme. From the whole decor resembling that of a cave to the servers dressed in caveman attire or Shikari Shambu as we like to call them, everything about the restaurant’s theme is unique. In terms of food, it’s an all-out North Indian menu with a lot of focus on tandoor items, Afghani dishes, and meat. Our favourites include Masala Chit Chat, Afgani Murgh Dum Biryani, and Tandoori Jhinga {prawns}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Comments (0)