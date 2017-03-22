Our Favourite Cafes And Restaurants In Jayanagar That Fit Every Kind Of Wallet

If you want to splurge a little in South Bangalore, Toscano is the place to be. While this Italian fine-dine restaurant is known for its pasta and pizzas, the menu is really vast and there are choices galore — from antipasti to thin crust pizzas and pastas to risottos. Our all-time favourite pasta here are the spicy Arrabiatta and the rich Homemade Spinach and Ricotta filled Ravioli. We also heart their lamb chops and tiger prawns served with a lemon butter sauce and mash. The fine-dining ambience along with the European-style interiors and decor is something we love as well. For extra brownie points on date night, this is the place to be. However, the Jayanagar Toscano does not serve alcohol.