If you are working in and around MG Road or Central Business District (CBD), you probably know the best places to grab lunch as well as those places that won't pinch the pocket. But if you are looking for a cafe to just chill out, meet a potential client or get some work done, we've got you covered. Our list of best cafes in and around MG Road will sort you out with everything from crazy good chocolate to free WiFi, and even a happy little date spot.
WiFi To Hot Chocolate: Work Out Of Or Just Chill At These Cafes Around MG Road
Happy Belly Bakes
This adorable little cafe is perfect to work out of and have a meeting without having to worry about the crowd. There's plenty of space to sit around including a cute little play area for kids. If you are a working mommy or have to babysit your younger sibling, you know where to head to. Hot chocolate, all-day breakfast, and board games are some of the winners are this totes Insta-worthy cafe!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Matteo Coffea
The number of times we've worked out of here is something short of uncountable. The WiFi is pretty good (and by good we mean, you can happily stream YouTube without buffering) and the coffee is better. While we don't generally order their in-house bites, the desserts are quite filling. Oh, and their hot chocolate is one of the best in Bangalore.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Marzipan Cafe & Bakery
Spacious and well-lit, this is one of the go-to cafes for when you need to relax with a book or catch up with your BFF. Chill by the swing chair with a cup of coffee, take a few pictures by the many Instagrammable walls, and whatever else you do, you must not forget to order one their sinful bakes. We recommend the Oreo Cheesecake.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Cafe Felix
The swish cafe on top of 1MG Mall gives a nice view of the Ulsoor Lake while you and your date share some crinkly fries and freshly baked cookies. The menu has winners in the form of gnocchi, avocado toast, and pizzas with toppings that include artichokes, Goan chorizos, and chargrilled chicken. Wine, beer and cocktails are on the menu too, FYI!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Dolci Desserts
Cute and cosy, the cafe will charm you with its quaint ambience. The corner sofa by the entrance is our favourite spot for chilling with a book or a friend while sipping wine and digging into rich desserts. Oh yes, they have wine on the menu, and their cheesecake selection will have you ditching any diet that you have.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Cafe Kaara
It's got the ideal spot to have a meeting of the business kind and the casual. Hipster seating, mini garden, and an al fresco seating should sort you out while the menu has cafe favourites — from pizza and sandwiches to Thai curries and pancakes. You will love that service is quick and friendly and it won't break bank either!
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Skoolroom
They have board games, free WiFi, and decor set up includes walls with doodles, action figures, and pops of colour. Mornings the place is perfect to get your work done and come evenings call the gang over for a game of Ludo. Order freak shakes (such as the Unicorn or the Monster) and two rounds of pizzas to share along with short bites such as Skoolroom Special Prawns and Veg Momos.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
