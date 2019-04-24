WiFi To Hot Chocolate: Work Out Of Or Just Chill At These Cafes Around MG Road

If you are working in and around MG Road or Central Business District (CBD), you probably know the best places to grab lunch as well as those places that won't pinch the pocket. But if you are looking for a cafe to just chill out, meet a potential client or get some work done, we've got you covered. Our list of best cafes in and around MG Road will sort you out with everything from crazy good chocolate to free WiFi, and even a happy little date spot.

