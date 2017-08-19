Coffee, Bakes And Cakes: 5 Cafes In Whitefield That Make The Trip Worth It

We know how some of you dread that inevitable trip to Whitefield, be it for an official meeting or something more casual. Or for that matter, the area can seem slightly intimidating for someone who has just moved to this neighbourhood because of its vastness. But fear not. We at LBB are starting you off with a bunch of cosy cafes to check out, so you get to make the most of your time in Whitefield. We’ve gone ahead and picked out 5 cafes {for everything from quick eats to refreshing coffee} you can hit up while you’re in Whitefield.

Cafe Noir

Just made the trek to Whitefield and longing to sit back and relax? Cafe Noir is where you should head to. Located in a mall but with a charming French-cafe-like vibe, a cup of hot Cafe au Lait or Cafe Cappuccino here is perfect to unwind. If you’re longing for something cool to beat the heat, go for their Special Cafe Frappe Froz which blends rich cold coffee and ice cream. Oh, and everything from snacks and sandwiches to pizzas and delicious desserts {thumbs up for their Lemon Muffins, Pain Au Chocolate and Creme Brûlée} for your hunger pangs! You could also take away their French Box, a goodie box filled with muffins, croissants, quiche and more {you need to book it online}.

Cuppa

Perfect for those lazy weekend evenings or just to catch up with your gang of friends, Cuppa has a selection of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, quick bites and cakes to spoil you for choice. Keep things interesting by trying the more unconventional drinks on their menu like their Lychee Coloda and Brazil Mogiana Coffee.

TherPup, A Dog Cafe

The first dog cafe in the city, TherPup welcomes both you and your pooch. With plenty of space for the puppers to run around and five of their own dogs for yours to make friends with, spend the day in fun and frolic with man’s best friends. Serving up treats for both you and your four-legged bestie, including pizzas, sandwiches and even Healthy Doggie Platters. Read more here.

 

Bloomsbury Boutique Cafe & Artisan Bakery

This old-school cafe’s serving up some old England vibes with its quintessential menu of Brit favourites like Fish n Chips and Leek and Mushroom soup and it’s charming London aesthetic complete with exposed brick walls and the skyline of London, complete with the Tower Bridge, the Gherkin and of course, the London Eye, painted on one of them. Perfect for catching up with friends or spending some much-needed me time with a good book, Bloomsbury is worth making a trip to. And don’t forget to try some of their lovely desserts. Read more on what we thought of the place here.

The Ant's Cafe

This pretty cafe with outdoor seating is a great place to enjoy good food and the lovely Bangalore weather. With big umbrellas over the tables providing comfortable shade, tuck into salads, omelettes, pastas, waffles, pancakes and brownies, which are all on offer here. Pair it with a nice hot cup of tea or coffee or even hot chocolate to complete the meal.

