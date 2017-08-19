Coffee, Bakes And Cakes: 5 Cafes In Whitefield That Make The Trip Worth It

We know how some of you dread that inevitable trip to Whitefield, be it for an official meeting or something more casual. Or for that matter, the area can seem slightly intimidating for someone who has just moved to this neighbourhood because of its vastness. But fear not. We at LBB are starting you off with a bunch of cosy cafes to check out, so you get to make the most of your time in Whitefield. We’ve gone ahead and picked out 5 cafes {for everything from quick eats to refreshing coffee} you can hit up while you’re in Whitefield.