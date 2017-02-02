Old-School Restaurants To Art Cafes: A Guide to Basavanagudi's Food Spots

One of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, Basavanagudi oozes old-world, and how! Though there might look slightly worn-out, the neighbourhood is home to a bunch of iconic restaurants. And is the go-to place to find an authentic South Indian meal {think fluffy idlis doused in chutney, ghee-soaked masala dosas and crisp vadas} and a tumbler of strong filter coffee. But by no means is Basavanagudi stuck in the past. Over the years, spiffy cafes and restaurants have to come to serve everything from Italian to creamy desserts. LBB picks out the best of restaurants to check out when you’re in the area.

LBB’s Loving 

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar

Readers’ vote 

Vidyarthi Bhavan

A classic breakfast joint {it’s been around for around five decades}, Idly and Vada {served with a generous helping of their famous coconut chutney}, and a glass of strong filter coffee is the way to go here, as the regulars will tell you. Read more about it here.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

4.5

Ranga Rao Road, Near Shankar Math, Shankarpuram, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

The Rogue Elephant

Be it for their outdoor seating in a garden-like setting or for the Continental fare they serve, The Rogue Elephant is a winner. Spend a lazy weekend catching up with friends while tucking into their hearty salads, sandwiches and pastas. Their selection of desserts: from the Apple Pie and Ice Cream to Fresh Fruit Pannacotta, offer a perfect ending to your meal.

Price: INR 1,000 for two

Cafes

The Rogue Elephant

4.2

93, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Mahalaxmi Tiffin Room

Oozing with old world charm, this legendary restaurant was set up in 1926 and originally called Lakshmi Bhavan. Head here to start your day with a plate of their Khali Dosa and Sagu {that’s the top favourite among the patrons here, we hear}. And, if you’re still feeling peckish, go for one of their crunchy vadas along with a cup of coffee.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Mahalaxmi Tiffin Room

4.3

85/1, Dr. DVG Road, Near National College, Opp. Sashi Arcade, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Vidyarthi Bhavan

Yet another legendary restaurant in the neighbourhood, Vidyarthi Bhavan is an institution and said to have been visited by the likes of Masti Venkatesha Iyengar {Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer} and popular Kannada actor, Rajkumar. Their crispy masala dosas {with potato or sagu fillings} come highly recommended, perfectly complemented by a tumbler of coffee. Don’t forget to try out their ghee-drizzled upma and the kesari baath as well. More of the LBB love for this place here.

Price: INR 150 for two

Casual Dining

Vidyarthi Bhavan

4.3

32, Gandhi Bazaar, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

VB Bakery

Located in the ever bustling Eat Street {also known as Thindi Beedi}, VB Bakery’s rusk, butter biscuits and Congress buns are all-time favourites of regulars who frequent the shop. Those with a sweet tooth can pick their signature Honey Cake or the Apple Cake.

Price: INR 150 for two

Bakeries

VB Bakery

4.2

Sajjan Rao Circle, VV Puram, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Cafe Mondo

Cafe Mondo’s cosy ambience makes it a great option for that fun day out with friends as well as a quiet dinner by yourself. Although it’s strictly vegetarian, their menu lists out Italian dishes like pastas and pizzas {more than 15 variants to choose from, in fact}, apart from burgers and filling combos. Top it off with one of their smoothies {try the berry rich Mixed Bag of Berries} or a cup of coffee.

Price: INR 500 for two

Cafes

Cafe Mondo

3.8

2/2, Pattalamma Gudi Street, Armugam Circle, Near South End Circle, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Redberrys

Redberrys is a favourite in the area for their fresh, handcrafted Italian ice-cream in exciting flavours such as Brahmin’s Coffee, French Vanilla and Horlicks, all at throwaway prices! Made without milk and sugar {which makes it low-fat}, their ice creams are almost like sorbets. Oh, and they have a selection of pastries and light eats, too.

Price: INR 200 for two

Dessert Parlours

Redberrys

4.1

30, Gandhi Bazaar, DVG Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Kamat Bugle Rock

While you might feel spoilt for choice by their Indian Chinese, South Indian and North Indian dishes, the North Karnataka-style meals {on the topmost floor} is what you should definitely go for. Expect regional staples like Kosambari, jowar roti and Yennegai, and the best part? It’s unlimited! Read more about it here.

Price: INR 350 for two

Casual Dining

Kamat Bugle Rock

3.9

1, 5th Main Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

New Modern Hotel

Started in 1959 and known to have been a popular haunt with writers and theatre personalities, New Modern Hotel is far from new or modern {except in its name, that is}. Tuck into the Masala Dosa, which comes with a spoonful of ghee, or the Idly and Vada at this old school eatery. And, to go with it, bowls of sambhar, often described as a mix of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka styles of the dish.

Price: INR 150 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

New Modern Hotel

4.1

143, Dr AN Krishna Rao Road, Near Minerva Circle, VV Puram, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Hotel Dwarka

Synonymous with Kali Dosa {set dosa} and Masala Dosa, don’t bother with second thoughts about what to order at this no-frills restaurant. Crisp and topped with a dash of butter, the dosas paired with the chutney are what regulars flock to Dwarka for. And, coffee to wash it all down.

Price: INR 250 for two

Casual Dining

Hotel Dwarka

Near Katte Balaga, 7th Cross Road, NR Colony, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

House of Kebabs

Bookmark this restaurant for when you’re craving for some juicy kebabs. Although not too high on the ambience, they offer quite a selection of the meaty treats, from Irani Mutton Boti Kebab to Chicken Sholay Kebab. If that doesn’t fill you, there’s enough of main course {think biryanis as well as Indian and Chinese dishes} to choose from.

Price: INR 550 for two

Casual Dining

House Of Kebabs

3.9

39/1, R.V Road, Opp. Vijaya College, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Roti Ghar

Although they have a tempting array of South Indian and Chinese dishes, the North Indian fare {at reasonable prices} is the highlight here.  Offering everything from Roti Ghar Specials like Kaju Kolapuri to spicy Paneer Peshawari, it will be a long time before you run out of options. Having been around since the 90’s, Roti Ghar has regular patrons who visit the place just as much for the food as for the memories associated with it.

Price: INR 300 for two

Casual Dining

Roti Ghar

4.1

17, Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Puliyogare Point

Slightly tangy with a hint of spice, the Puliyogare here is a must-try, as is their Sakkar Pongal {a rice pudding dish sweetened with jaggery}. Snacks and regular breakfast items are also available. Read more about it here.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Puliyogare Point

4.3

Mallikarjuna Temple Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Amande Patisserie

Looking for some sweet indulgence? Hit up Amande Patisserie and you won’t be disappointed. While their Basavanagudi outlet is actually a production area {they have a store in UB City} and does not have any seating arrangement, they do let you take away your favourite treats. Best known for their macaroons, the Hazelnut and the Belgium Dark Chocolate variants will lure you back here for more. Or, splurge a little and get a box of assorted macaroons. Chocolates, tarts, pastries and teacakes are also on offer.

Price: INR 300 for two

Bakeries

Amande Patisserie

3.9

115, 4th Main, 4th Stage, Thyagarajanagar, Near, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

By 2 Coffee

Yet another popular breakfast place in the area with very few options on their menu, By 2 Coffee serves soft idlis {try adding a cube of butter} and crispy vadas along with glasses of frothy coffee. Equally tasty is their Chow Chow Bath, that’s also on the must-try list.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

By 2 Coffee

22/1, Police Station Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

South Kitchen

Another eatery which has a menu listing out only four to five breakfast staples, South Kitchen is known as much for their idli and vada {served with chutney or sambar} as for their Shavige Bath and Khara Bath. Oh, and while it may not be mentioned in among their regular offerings, they also make hot gulab jamuns which are worth a try.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

South Kitchen

4.3

1st Main Road, Near Katte Balaga, NR Colony, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Mane Holige

Fans of the traditional sweet dish can flock to this shop to taste traditional versions like the Dry  Coconut or Dal Holige as well as the more exotic ones like Anjur Holige. Read more about it here.

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Mane Holige

4.4

D.V.G Near Upahara Darshini Next to Bhavani Kangan, DVG Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

SLV Corner

From ghee-laden Kesari Bath to good old Masala Dosas and Idly Vada, this is a regular breakfast haunt for many in the area, especially on a lazy Sunday {they even have a Sunday Special Dosa!}. With two outlets located opposite each other, they also serve chaat in the evening if you’re hoping for a quick snack.

Price: INR 550 for two

Casual Dining

SLV Corner

4.1

42, Vani Vilas Road, Ramakrishna Ashrama Circle, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Sandwichwallas

From Peanut Butter Chocolate Sandwich to Mexican Sandwich, they offer 24 different types for you to pick from {staying true to their name, clearly}. Frequented by students and hungry souls looking for a quick and pocket-friendly snack, the eatery also has burgers, fries, garlic bread and pizzas in various avatars {all vegetarian} to please you.

Price: INR 250 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwichwallas

4.7

28, Near BMS Women's College, Eat Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

