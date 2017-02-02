Old-School Restaurants To Art Cafes: A Guide to Basavanagudi's Food Spots

One of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, Basavanagudi oozes old-world, and how! Though there might look slightly worn-out, the neighbourhood is home to a bunch of iconic restaurants. And is the go-to place to find an authentic South Indian meal {think fluffy idlis doused in chutney, ghee-soaked masala dosas and crisp vadas} and a tumbler of strong filter coffee. But by no means is Basavanagudi stuck in the past. Over the years, spiffy cafes and restaurants have to come to serve everything from Italian to creamy desserts. LBB picks out the best of restaurants to check out when you’re in the area.

LBB’s Loving

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar

Readers’ vote

Vidyarthi Bhavan