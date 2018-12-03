Broke But Fabulous: Koramangala Cafes That Will Cost You And Your Bro Less Than INR 500

Salads form the main course at this European-like bistro with an option of having it as a warm bowl, wrap, and a whole wheat grilled sandwich. Opt for a warm bowl with stir-fried noodles. And if you and your friend are watching what you eat, then go for quinoa or brown rice. You can create your own salad bowl. The options are endless with sauces and top-ups for you to mix and match.

