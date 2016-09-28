Sip A Cuppa Or Go Online: Cafes With Wi-Fi In Koramangala

The folks at A Cafe prefer patrons to interact and spend time with each other, but they also understand how important work can be. Which is probably why they offer free Wi-Fi to customers who need it. However, you won’t see it mentioned anywhere {it’s a bit of a secret, you see}. So, while you order yourself a cup of their hot Mocha or a sandwich, you can get the password from the counter. Also, don’t misuse it, please. We love that they think chatting is still more important, because, really, it is.