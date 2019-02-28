Korean Coffee And Cakes With A Dollop Of Whimsy At Cake House Story Cafe

This cafe is inconspicuous, and we spent a good 15 minutes looking for it (it’s right across the road from Moyra Sweets in an unmarked building). Since it was 4 PM, we decided to try out their tea time treats. Unfortunately most of the cakes had already sold out, so you’ll have to get there a little earlier if you want their full selection of baked goods. We really wanted to try the sweet potato cake but alas. We finally decided on a chocolate chiffon cake, a fresh fruit shortcake, a caramel macchiato and an Oreo frappachino.

The chiffon cake was forgettable but the shortcake had a fresh tutti-frutti flavour, with delicious chunks of kiwi. Our drinks were well-made and large, albeit a little overpriced. We also ordered a kimchi fried rice, which was spicy and pungent. The portion was just right, and the dish came with a free drink! We’re excited for our next visit — the ramen looked mouth-wateringly good. They also serve Korean-style fried chicken (if you’ve never tried it, you’re in for a treat) from the nearby Thran restaurant, so we have that on our radar, too!