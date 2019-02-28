If you’re just looking for a quiet, chill place to sit back and read a book, with an occasional snack or a wallet-friendly meal in-between, Story Cafe is the perfect place to hit up.
Korean Coffee And Cakes With A Dollop Of Whimsy At Cake House Story Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
This cafe is inconspicuous, and we spent a good 15 minutes looking for it (it’s right across the road from Moyra Sweets in an unmarked building). Since it was 4 PM, we decided to try out their tea time treats. Unfortunately most of the cakes had already sold out, so you’ll have to get there a little earlier if you want their full selection of baked goods. We really wanted to try the sweet potato cake but alas. We finally decided on a chocolate chiffon cake, a fresh fruit shortcake, a caramel macchiato and an Oreo frappachino.
The chiffon cake was forgettable but the shortcake had a fresh tutti-frutti flavour, with delicious chunks of kiwi. Our drinks were well-made and large, albeit a little overpriced. We also ordered a kimchi fried rice, which was spicy and pungent. The portion was just right, and the dish came with a free drink! We’re excited for our next visit — the ramen looked mouth-wateringly good. They also serve Korean-style fried chicken (if you’ve never tried it, you’re in for a treat) from the nearby Thran restaurant, so we have that on our radar, too!
Unlike most other cafes, Cake House Story Cafe offers unlimited WiFi, so it’s already ahead of the game!
