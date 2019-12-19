Order Eggless Cakes, Macaroons, And Vegan Cupcakes From This Baker Who Also Conducts Workshops

Software engineer turned baker, Sandhya Parthasarathy's baking venture Cake My Heart (CMH) will take your heart with their range of eggless and vegan offerings. There's also a baking studio attached, so if you are a noob or want to learn how to make perfect fondants, here is the place. Her two-day intensive Basics Of Baking workshop will teach you about ingredients as well as bakings sponge cakes, cinnamon rolls, and cookies. CMH only does made-to-order and completely customises flavour and design.

The cakes, which range from fresh cream to customised ones, are where the baker's sugar art is displayed in its full glory. Think unicorns, people, pop-culture themed, and all the Instagram trend out there -- floral to anti-gravity cakes. Cupcakes, macaroons, and cookies are other signature goodies that you can order. You must order the Iyengar bakery inspired butter cookies that come with different kinds of filling including rose and rum & raisin. Yummers! Her macaroons are again fully customisable and you have a choice of interesting flavours such as blueberry cheesecake, coffee, and rum ganache to choose as the filling. She also does gluten-free options in case you are looking for something healthier.

Orders have to be placed at least 24 hours in advance and do note that she doesn't do deliveries. You'll need to go pick up your order from the home studio in Jeevan Bhima Nagar.