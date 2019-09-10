Calling All You Health Freaks To This Beautiful Cafe In Koramangala

Enerjuvate Studio & Cafe: I think the relaxed yet eclectic vibe of this place along with the not to mention very healthy snacks are what makes me love this place. I really like the vibe and the nicely done up interiors and exteriors. Especially the interiors with lit up mason jars. With old classics playing in the background, it will take seconds for you to forget everything and calm down. Now getting to the most important part, the food! There is no processed sugar or flour used in any of the dishes, so if you are a health freak then you will be at ease ordering here. The base for the pizzas and the chaats is our very own Raagi. I wanted to try something Mexican and went for the Mexican Buddha Bowl and for starters I went for the Sev Puri. The Buddha Bowl was delicious and had millet instead of rice, which did not hamper the taste in any way. Loads of fresh veggies came in my bowl as well. The millet was nicely done in a tomato sauce of some sort but was really creamy and nice. The beans were also nice and soft, the bowl also had some nice ragi crisps for munching. The chaat came with a Raagi puri base and has some fresh veggie on top along with aloo, I just wish it had a little more chutney, otherwise was perfect. I tried the Apple and cinnamon Kombucha as well, it had a nice tangy sour taste to it, but the basic purpose of Kombucha is to improve digestion which it definitely did. I stayed around even after my snacks to enjoy old classics with the breeze and relaxed vibe. If you like being amidst plants and trees I would suggest you sit outdoors, the exteriors are quite soothing. Do try dessert as well as it is made with honey, jaggery syrup or dates- let’s slurp to that. For all of you health and wellness freaks, it is definitely the place to go. If you are craving masaledaar oily food or chatpata food I would not recommend it. I personally like the place for the calm down vibe and clean eating 😀