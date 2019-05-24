Pitch A Tent At Some Of The Most Enchanting Camping Sites Around Bangalore

If you are an adventurous soul, with some inclination towards the enchanting aesthetics of nature, then Manchinbele should be your go-to weekend destination. You don’t even need to catch a flight. You can just drive or ride about 45 minutes out of town for this! Suitable for both water and land activities, at Manchinbele, camping and adventure go hand in hand. Surfing, sailing, kayaking, trekking, and much more await enthusiasts like you at this scenic destination, which is at a stone’s throw distance from the city centre and is an ideal choice for a one day trip from Bangalore.

Distance from Bangalore: 45 kms