Can Never Have Enough Of This Amazing Restro Bar, Irish Cafe!

Tell me honestly, when there is a retro bar serving 50+ varieties of beer paired with delicious starters and even better main course and even levels up to provide you with the best weekend hangouts - how can you ever stop going to The Irish House? Truly, this one place is such that it has maintained it's quality across the country in the most marvellous way ever. To begin with, I had the Pulled pork pita sliders - over 12hrs of marination of the pork meat takes place, after which it is shredded and cooked to perfection stuffed into freshly made pita pockets alongside some mayonnaise and purple cabbage. What a beauty it was, the shredded vegetables well balanced the rich pork. Also, I tried the Drunk cheesy chicken meatballs served on a base of a crispy tortilla. Loved the long Island ice tea to go with it. For the main course, I had the Beer can roasted chicken that is served with a portion of crispy potato wedges and some mashed potatoes - the flavours of the smokey sauce accompanied by the beer makes for a perfect melange on the taste buds. Loved the Kiwi Margherita to go with it. To end the fabulous meal, I had the Nutty caramel pie that is served with warm caramel sauce. Pour on to your heart's content and eat away only to be craving for more.