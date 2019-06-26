Sign Up For This Sensei-Tional School For Brazilian Martial Arts Classes

Capoeira is a combination of dance, music and martial arts all performed in a sequence. Considered to be a non-violent martial art, it mostly involves escape moves and barely any to attack the opponent. The art form is known for its elegance that when performed is called ‘capoeira game’. With branches in Mumbai and Goa, they have recently started classes at two studios in Kodihalli and Dollars Colony. The folks of the Capoeira Academy conduct regular classes for both kids and adults. Activities include learning instruments like the berimbau (which is a musical bow), the Samba and Afro-dance.

This is a great alternative to the gym since it gives your body physical strength, power and flexibility; your mind gets self-confidence, concentration and creativity. The classes follow a format of a duel amidst a circle of people. The children’s class costs INR 2,500 and the adults’ sessions cost INR 3,000 for eight classes a month respectively.