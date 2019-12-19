This Bangalore Brand Is Bringing The Global Streetwear Home and It Is Everything Love

Channel your inner Kanye West with some streetwear from across the globe, right here in Bangalore. Capsul is India's first multi streetwear brand curator that aims to bring the best streetwear culture back home. It is also working towards bringing the Indian street culture into the limelight. Capsul makes sure you are gig ready.

They sell a whole range of streetwear: sweatshirts, jogger pants, jackets, caps, fanny packs, socks. You name it and they have it. Well, almost everything except shoes. But hey! all you shoe lovers, don't be disappointed. We know you love your shoes and so does Capsul. They bring to you an extensive range of shoe care products such as shoe wipes, suede/nubuck eraser, sneaker fresh bags, shoe deodorant and also water and stain repellent for shoes.

This writer is totally in love with their sweatshirts and jackets. The prints are funky, fun and fresh. The Staple Pigeon X Coca-Cola collection has the writer's heart as it is everything 90's. Well, the fun doesn't end here. Check out the specials section on their website and you'll find skateboards, basketball, flasks, shower curtains, and blankets with super funky prints. They also have Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntables for beginners. We'll admit that Capsul is a bit expensive but for any streetwear junkie, it would be an investment well made, and obsession does come with a price, doesn't it?