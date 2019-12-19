Looking For A Budget Stay In North Bangalore? Book A Spot At This New BEL Road Hotel For Less Than 2K

If you are visiting Bangalore and are on the lookout for a budget stay that’s close to the airport without being too far from the city centre, Caramel Hotels is the place for you. Located on 80 Feet Road, just a stone’s throw away from the bustling New BEL Road, Caramel Hotels offers private rooms on a hostel dorm budget. For INR 1,785 (onwards) a night you and a buddy or, even, bae can park yourselves at this place.

Their rooms come with a comfortable bed, cable TV and bare shelves to store your luggage. You also get a private bathroom with free toiletries and a hair dryer. And best of all, there’s free WiFi. The hotel also serves complimentary breakfast but it is fairly basic. For shoppers, there’s Orion Mall less than three kilometres away and Commercial Street is about half an hour away in an auto or cab.

