This Kerala Style Homestay In Sarjapur Will Remind You Of Grandma’s Home

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Carmel Homestay

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.8

Ivy Rossa Layout, Sarjapur Road, Carmelaram, Chikkakannalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Run by the kindly couple, Joseph John and Maria, Carmel Homestay will take you on a nostalgia trip. How, you ask? Well, for starters, there’s a yellow milestone right outside that reads “Home: 0 km.” If that’s not cute enough, just look around. Right from the tiled roofs, to the spacious courtyard to the lovely oonjal placed in the living room, you’ll feel at home instantly. Of course, there’s also Maria’s splendid chicken and pork curries to really remind you of grandma's home!

A standard Non-AC room here is priced at INR 1,200, whereas a Deluxe AC will set you back by INR 1,800 upwards. If you’re going as a group (the maximum capacity being 10 people), you will have to pay INR 800 per guest for a standard Non-AC room and INR 1,200 for a Deluxe AC room. That doesn’t sound too bad, no? Especially considering that the tariff is inclusive of complimentary breakfast. They also have a lovely garden, a gym and snooker facilities. What more can one ask for?

What Could Be Better

Their website states that unmarried couples and booze parties are not allowed, so a baecation may not be possible here. But it's a great place to get your parents to stay, if they're visiting town! Or a vacation with the girls.

Pro-Tip

You’ll have to carry a photo ID proof at the time of check-in. Also, outside food is not allowed, and since the kitchen closes at 10 PM, you might as well order quickly! 

Homestays

Carmel Homestay

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.8

Ivy Rossa Layout, Sarjapur Road, Carmelaram, Chikkakannalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default