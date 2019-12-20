This Kerala Style Homestay In Sarjapur Will Remind You Of Grandma’s Home

Run by the kindly couple, Joseph John and Maria, Carmel Homestay will take you on a nostalgia trip. How, you ask? Well, for starters, there’s a yellow milestone right outside that reads “Home: 0 km.” If that’s not cute enough, just look around. Right from the tiled roofs, to the spacious courtyard to the lovely oonjal placed in the living room, you’ll feel at home instantly. Of course, there’s also Maria’s splendid chicken and pork curries to really remind you of grandma's home!

A standard Non-AC room here is priced at INR 1,200, whereas a Deluxe AC will set you back by INR 1,800 upwards. If you’re going as a group (the maximum capacity being 10 people), you will have to pay INR 800 per guest for a standard Non-AC room and INR 1,200 for a Deluxe AC room. That doesn’t sound too bad, no? Especially considering that the tariff is inclusive of complimentary breakfast. They also have a lovely garden, a gym and snooker facilities. What more can one ask for?