Like Cool Bags And You Cannot Lie? This Insta-Brand Makes Bags Seriously Fun

Bye bye boring totes and stayed colours. Hello, Carnibelle, hello Aztec prints, and hello bright hues. An Instagram (and WhatsApp) store, this one has a currently limited selection but with promise of more. Bags from here come in geometric, Aztec meets tribal prints and mostly blue and yellow colours for now. We love that the cross-body bags are sleek, and have matching wallets to go with it. Check out the Fez collection that has totes, wallets, cross-body and we even spied a backpack or two.

Bringing a beach boho vibe with their jewellery, Carnibelle focuses on shells here. Earrings, necklaces and chokers will do you good to sport on your beach holiday. Or your cruise this coming holiday.