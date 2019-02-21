Bring Home The Taste Of Goa With Food From This Home Kitchen In Koramangala!

Business partners Antonio and Victor combined their names to create ViTo’s and committed to their passion of cooking Portuguese and Goan cuisines. With a small home kitchen at Sony World signal in Koramangala, they cater to parties of 50 people (at the maximum). To avail their services, you’ll have to give them a notice of at least 24 hours with a minimum order of 2 kilograms of food.



Some of their popular Portuguese dishes include peri peri fish and prawn. The ViTos stuffed roast chicken that is served with butter herb rice, glazed veggies and gravy also has some elements of the Portuguese style of cooking. Their Anglo-Indian fare includes French Ball Curry (with either beef or chicken kofta) accompanied by coconut rice (the rice is cooked in coconut milk) and Devil’s chutney (which is sweet but leaves a spicy aftertaste). We’re confident that you’re salivating as you read this, so what are you waiting for? Look for an excuse to party and call them up on 9972250471.

