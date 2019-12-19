Catvocates And Cat People, Follow This Facebook Group If You're Looking For Feline Friends

Cat lovers feeling left out in the age of dog rescue pages, check out the Bangalore Cat Squad! All of us who live in tiny homes but still want the love of an animal that practically takes care of itself should definitely consider adopting a cat. It's all the benefits of a pet, with marginally fewer responsibilities it's a win-win (in most cases)! Yes, they might take over the planet and become our future overlords, but make great pets. The Bangalore Cat Squad understands this and is a volunteer rescue group that takes care of spaying and neutering street cats, creating awareness about them, their (demands) requirements, and best part of all getting you closer to having a cat in your home. Join their Facebook community and stay tuned for adoption appeals, memes, and updates. Kittens, older abandoned cats, cats with disabilities and special needs will all have a post with details about them and the next step, if you’re looking to adopt. They usually respond to whoever inquires first, and conduct a background and home check to ensure that you and your (hopefully) future friend are suitable for one another. If you are, then be prepared to welcome your new friend home! They also periodically host adoption and awareness drives. Dog lovers, don’t feel bad, they do occasionally involve themselves with dog rescues and adoption as well.