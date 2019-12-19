Mirrors, Art Prints And Lots Of Frames At This Store In Sahakar Nagar

Cauvery Arts and Framing in Sahakar Nagar houses a wide variety of quirky and beautiful frames to choose from for your precious pictures and paintings along with interesting art prints, and art work.

Find beautiful wall décor pieces depicting modern art, nature scenery, portraits among others to choose from. They specialize in oil and velvet paintings (paintings on velvet). They have a tonne of frame designs to choose from – frames in pastel shades, wooden frames with relief work designs, vintage looking frames, and even frames with intricate engravings on them. Neatly displayed in one section of a wall of the store we're certain you'll buy something. Should you not find something to your liking or you need an extremely unique frame, you can also place an order for a custom frame here! The prices of the frames vary according to the size and the material but are still very reasonably priced.

Cauvery Arts and Framing is big on customization! Apart from custom frames, you can also order custom paintings and art pieces which are then made by the artists that the store hires. The store also has a ready collection of beautiful, ornamental mirrors to choose from and a lot of ready to buy art pieces.